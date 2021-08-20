Flamingos merchandise reaches all 50 states in less than two weeks

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence Flamingos President Cameron Kovach announced Friday that the organization has sold merchandise with the new logo to all 50 states and six countries in less than two weeks after the name change was announced on July 31.

“We have covered the country in pink,” Kovach said. “It’s great to see how people across the United States have responded to the Flamingos brand. We hoped that it would have this type of impact, and now we are bringing more attention to the city of Florence with the new name.”

In addition to the 50 states, the Flamingos have sold merchandise to fans in Canada, Dominican Republic, Honduras, India, Malaysia and Thailand.

“I never thought that we would be shipping Flamingos merchandise outside of North America,” Kovach added. “We’ve had fans in Europe reach out asking for different sizes and types of apparel. We’ve also shipped it to Asia. It’s exciting to see this type of energy around the brand.”

Flamingos merchandise is available online through the team’s website at FlorenceFlamingos.com.