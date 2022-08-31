Flamingos name Lister new team president

FLORENCE, S.C. − Mitchell Lister, a veteran of nearly ten years in minor league baseball, has joined the Florence Flamingos and team president, Flamingos managing partner Steve DeLay announced Wednesday.

Lister comes from the Milwaukee Brewers AA affiliate, the Carolina Mudcats, where he was Senior Director of Business Development. Prior to the Mudcats, Lister was the Director of Group Sales for the Staten Island Yankees for three years. Lister starts his new role this week for the team.

“We’re excited to have Mitchell on board to lead the Flamingos in to our second season at Carolina Bank Field,” said DeLay. “His enthusiasm for the Flamingos and the fan experience and his background in ticket sales will help us continue to build on our first season.”

The Flamingos finished their first season at Carolina Bank Field with 13 sellouts in their 25 scheduled games, a dramatic increase for the team who has already begun renewals for the 2023 season.

“My wife Kayla and I can’t wait to get involved in the community and continue to build on the team’s first year,” said Lister. "We’re looking forward to helping create off-season events at the ballpark and bring even more fans to games in 2023.”

The Flamingos also announced the addition of new staff members Tyler Gibson as Director of Operations, Austin Altenau as Manager of Marketing, Game Entertainment and Partnership Activation and Allen Alston as Manager of Premium Seating to fill out their staff in preparation for the 2023 season.

Five game, ten game and season tickets are now on sale for the 2023 season which can be placed by calling 843/629-0700 or emailing info@florenceflamingos.com.