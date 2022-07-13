Flamingos' offense gets off to fast start in 7-4 win over Blowfish

FLORENCE, S.C. – After seeing the weather wreak havoc on its schedule for the better part of the last week and a half, Florence was finally able to get in a full nine innings Tuesday – and get back in the win column.

Early offense – highlighted by a three-run, first-inning homer from Jack Hammond – and five one-hit innings from starter Brooks Fowler were enough to push the Flamingos to a 7-4 victory over Lexington County at Carolina Bank Field.

Florence (12-18 overall, 4-3 second half) is scheduled to travel to Wilmington on Wednesday and Macon on Thursday before returning home for a 7 p.m. Friday matchup with Savannah.

“Nice to see the guys get some runs on the board right away,” Flamingos coach Lane Harvey said of his squad’s four-run outburst in the first. “We swung it well; we were aggressive early on. It would have been nice to see us tack on some more runs – we had opportunities, just didn’t come through with that big hit.

“But we built ourselves a comfortable enough lead where we had some leeway there. You never want to get too comfortable.”

Florence added three more runs in the third to go up 7-1 and Fowler stifled the Blowfish for most of his five innings of work. The 6-foot-2 right-hander out of Oral Roberts University allowed just one – an RBI single by Brody Hopkins – while striking out six and walking two.

“Brooks had a great start,” Harvey said. “Good to see him get back on the bump and have a good one. Relief pitching did pretty well, too. We had a couple hairy innings here or there, but you know we battled through.”

Three relievers, including Lake View’s Thomas Skipper, combined to hold off the Blowfish the rest of the way. They gave up three runs, one earned, on two hits with three strikeouts and four walks.

“They did a good job of minimizing (damage),” Harvey said. “Even in the inning they did tack on some runs, we had a couple errors involved there. So I thought overall pitching did really well.”

Hammond and Flamingos All-Star Will Hardee were the top offensive catalysts. Hammond had two hits including the big bomb while Hardee finished with two hits as well, including an RBI double in the first. Both scored twice along with Jordan Smith, who also had two hits including a double.

Mac McCorskey and Tyler Christmas gave Florence five players with multiple hits as the Flamingos pounded out 12 against Lexington County pitching.