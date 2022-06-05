Flamingos pick up 2nd win of the year Saturday

MACON, Ga. − The Florence Flamingos picked up their second victory of the year Saturday evening with a 7-3 win over Macon.

In his second appearance of the season, Myles Brown earned the win on the mound for Florence after going six solid innings. Brown allowed two runs, none earned, on just two hits with five strikeouts and five walks.

Matt Barragy and Matt Murphy then came on to toss the final three frames. Barragy went one inning and Murphy pitched the final two − allowing no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk.

Reid Brown and Logan Fink each homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Flamingos. Fink hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning while Brown connected on his own two-run blast in the seventh.

Jordan Smith doubled home a run for Florence in the third inning as well.

Fink finished with three hits to lead the Flamingos while Jeremy Wagner was 2 for 4.

Florence (2-6) was slated to play Wilmington on Sunday before returning to Carolina Bank Field for a 7 p.m. matchup against the West Division-leading Savannah Bananas on Monday.