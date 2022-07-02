Flamingos pull off 9th-inning rally to top Macon

FLORENCE, S.C. − Pinch-hitter Tyler Dellerman delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single and Francesco Barbieri scored moments later on a passed ball to give Florence a dramatic 7-6 walk-off victory Saturday against Macon.

The Flamingos improved to 11-15 overall and kept their perfect second-half record intact at 3-0. Florence is scheduled to play at Morehead City on Sunday before traveling to Forest City for a July 4th matchup Monday.

Florence held the lead on three separate occasions Saturday evening at Carolina Bank Field, but found itself trailing 6-4 entering the bottom half of the ninth.

Will Hardee, who was just named to the Coastal Plain League All-Star game earlier in the day, drew a leadoff walk to get the rally started. After Jordan Smith struck out, Jack Hammond singled and Barbieri walked to load the bases.

Kody Hanna went down on strikes for the second out and Dellerman was tabbed to pinch hit. He singled on an 0-1 count to plate Hardee and Hammond and tie the contest at 6-6. Hammond wound up scoring three of the Flamingos' runs Saturday evening.

With South Trimble batting, Barbieri advanced to third on a 1-1 passed ball and then came home when a 1-2 pitch got away again to give the Flamingos the dramatic come-from-behind victory.

Hardee, Dellerman and Jacob Hinderleider each drove in two runs. Hinderleider also had two hits including a first-inning double and a third-inning triple. Hardee had an RBI in the third and Hinderleider walked with bases loaded in the sixth.

Hanna had a double and swiped a bag − one of four steals on the night for the Flamingos.

On the mound, Blake Shepardson pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to pick up the victory for Florence. He allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk.

