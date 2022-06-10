Flamingos' record drops to 3-9 after 13-5 loss to Lexington County

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence Flamingos' momentum from beating the Savannah Bananas on Wednesday didn't last long.

On Thursday, in a game that DID last long (4 hours and 20 minutes, complete with a weather delay), Florence committed four errors and walked nine batters during a 13-5 loss to Lexington County at Carolina Bank Field.

"Overall, we didn't fill (the strike zone) up enough, gave up way too many free opportunities for them," Flamingos coach Lane Harvey said. "(Lexington County) was on tonight. They hit a lot of ground balls that found their way to the outfield."

Harvey then talked more about the walks.

"The pitchers did a pretty good job of competing for the most part," Harvey said. "But there were some badly timed walks that added to some problems. We'd give up a single that turned into a run."

The game was tied at 2 when weather halted the game, which had former Florence Christian and Post 1 star Robbie Jordan (now at Francis Marion) as the Blowfish's starting pitcher. During Jordan's rain-shortened night, he pitched two innings, recording a strikeout and walk. He also allowed four hits and two runs (both earned).

Although Jordan was the pitcher of record when Lexington took the lead for good in the top of the third, he didn't factor in the decision because he didn't go five innings.

After the Blowfish took a 2-0 lead, Florence responded in the bottom of the second with run-scoring singles by South Trimble and Fransesco Barbieri.

Once weather was clear enough to play again in the top of the third, Lexington County took the lead for good with run-scoring singles by Ryan Ouzts and Cole Mathis. After Florence's Aaron Staehely (3 for 4, two RBI) doubled in Will Hardee to narrow the deficit to 4-3, Lexington added two more in the fourth.

After the Flamingos stayed in contention, trailing 9-5 after seven innings, the Blowfish put the game away with three runs in the eighth, and another in the ninth.

Johnsonville's Kody Hanna hit his third double of the season for the Flamingos, who play 7:05 p.m. today at Lexington.

"Just overall, be more consistent," Harvey said, discussing where his team (3-9) goes from here. "We've got to fill it up better. We got behind in a lot of counts, which made us work harder. Right from the first pitch, we've got to throw it up a little better."

