Flamingos set for new season, new home

FLORENCE, S.C. – Will Hardee got his first look inside brand-new Carolina Bank Field on Tuesday morning.

“The field looks unbelievable,” the former South Florence High and current Francis Marion standout said. “I’m really excited. I think it’s going to be a really good year. I’m seriously excited about the new field – playing surface looks awesome.”

But as a hitter, Hardee could only smile and laugh at the spacious dimensions and outfield (330 feet down the lines and over 400 to dead center).

“I’ve never, ever played at a field where the ball carries …lot of home runs, stuff like that,” he said. “Every field I’ve always played at has been considered a graveyard. This one looks big as well, but I’ve also been told that the wind flies out most of the time here though, so we’ll see how that goes.

“I’m excited about that.”

It will be a new experience for Hardee and all Florence baseball fans as the Flamingos begin the 2022 Coastal Plain League season with a new name, a new look, a new coach and a new stadium.

The season opens Thursday at 7 p.m. in Savannah with a stop in Macon the following evening before the Flamingos host Lexington County on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the new ballpark’s inaugural game. The 1,400-seat stadium has already been sold out for the opener.

“It’s extremely satisfying,” Florence president Cameron Kovach said of the journey. “It’s fun to be here from when we broke ground back in I think it was March of last year up until now, and following from when this area was just undeveloped land and now there’s a field here.

“I think the field looks beautiful and the fans are going to be super-excited about what we can offer.”

Lane Harvey takes over as skipper for the Flamingos as Florence turns to its fifth coach since 2017. Harvey, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Macon and then Holly Springs, will look to turn around a program that has not earned a spot in the postseason – or had a winning record – since 2015.

Florence had one of its one its worst years record-wise last season as the RedWolves/Flamingos limped to an 11-30 overall mark.

“It’s definitely important to try to get the guys to mesh as quickly as possible,” Harvey said. “You know most of these guys have never met each other before, so everything’s brand new to them as well. So it’s just a matter of us getting comfortable with each other.

“…I think as that happens, I think things will begin to fall in place.”

Hardee echoed those sentiments as he pointed to teamwork as the biggest factor in what separates winning and losing in the Coastal Plain League.

“Becoming a team, like a bond, is really the key,” he said. “Last year I thought we did a really good job of that – they all became like best friends to me and all that. But we didn’t bond on the field as well as we should have, and I think that’s the biggest thing to becoming a winning a team.”

Hardee looks to figure prominently in any success the Flamingos have this season, along with another pair of FMU standouts. Hardee batted .405 for the Patriots this past season and finished the year on a 26-game hitting streak.

Third baseman Todd Mattox is also back in the fold for Florence. He hit .393 with 46 RBI for Francis Marion and reached base safely in 46 of 48 games – extending a 79-game streak in the process.

Cory Poulsen rounds out the Patriot trio. The right-hander had a 7.04 ERA in 18 appearances this season with 18 strikeouts against eight walks.

Among the other potential big pieces for the Flamingos is a pair of returnees in UT-Tyler’s Kyle McShaffry and Lukas Polanco. McShaffry batted .368 with five homers and 53 RBI this season in college after hitting .276 for Florence the summer prior. Polanco hit .283 for UT-T and .287 for the Flamingos last season.

West Georgia’s Brody Wortham led the Wolves this season with a .372 average and nine homers to go along with 32 RBI while West Chester’s Justin Horn hit .320 for the Golden Rams.

On the mound, The Citadel’s Devin Beckley, who pitched in Florence in 2021, had a 3.15 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 34 walks for the Bulldogs this past season as one of -- if not their top starter.

“I think we’re just going to be really athletic and really able to cause havoc,” Harvey said. “We’ll be able to score in a multitude of ways, so really just put a lot of pressure on the other team offensively and hopefully get good, solid starting pitching as well.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.