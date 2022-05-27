Flamingos shut out in season opener

SAVANNAH, Ga. − The Florence Flamingos were held to just two hits Thursday as they opened the 2022 Coastal Plain League season with a 4-0 loss at Savannah.

Florence (0-1) was scheduled to face Macon on Friday evening before opening Carolina Bank Field on Saturday with a 7 p.m. game against Lexington County.

Former South Florence and current Francis Marion standout Will Hardee had one of the two base hits for Florence with a double in the first inning. Fransesco Barbieri had the other with a two-out single in the top of the ninth.

In between, five Savannah pitchers combined to strike out 15 Flamingos batters and walk just one.

Justin Lovell started the game and wound up taking the loss for Florence. He went three-plus innings and allowed all four earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

The Flamingos bullpen, however, tossed four innings of scoreless relief. It allowed seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks.