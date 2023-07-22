FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence Flamingos split a pair of games with the Wilmington Sharks this weekend − falling 12-8 on Friday before rebounding with a 4-0 victory Saturday at Carolina Bank Field.

Florence improved to 14-22 overall this season and 4-8 in the second half. The Flamingos will travel to Macon on Monday for a doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, former Chesterfield High and current Francis Marion University standout Josh Adams combined with Stryder Salas on a five-hit shutout in what was a pitcher's duel for most of the evening.

Adams went 7 2/3 innings and allowed no runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Salas pitched the final 1 1/3 innings and gave up no runs on no hits with two walks and two strikeouts to pick up the victory.

He was the beneficiary of a four-run bottom of the eighth inning by Florence − provided by one swing of the bat from Carson Garner who blasted a grand slam.

Ethan Harden doubled for the Flamingos as well.

In the Friday loss, Nick Marinconz homered, doubled and drove in two runs to lead Florence. Alec Patino and Dylan Robertson also had two hits while Garner went 3 for 5 with a double.

Kenny Jimenez collected two RBI as well for the Flamingos.