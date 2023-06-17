FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence raced to a 6-0 lead and won 13-4 Saturday over Asheboro at Carolina Bank Field. That snapped the Flamingos' eight-game losing streak.

Florence's Reid Brown hit an RBI double, followed by Alex Rodgers run-scoring single in the first.

Carson Garner added a two-run single in the second, and the Flamingos added two more in the third before Asheboro could score a run.

Another Brown RBI double in the fifth, followed by an RBI double by Garner made it 8-2.

Then in the sixth, a two-run homer by Noah Stout accounted for Florence's 10th run. Then, a two-run homer by Dylan Robertson highlighted the three-run eighth.

Riley Huge was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 batters during his five innings on the mound.