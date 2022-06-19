Flamingos split with Bacon on Saturday

MACON, Ga. – Florence split an impromptu doubleheader Saturday against Macon, winning the first game 7-4 before dropping the second 3-2 in seven innings.

The opening contest served as the completion of Friday night’s game that actually began in Florence. The Flamingos (5-12) had a 2-1 lead in the third inning when inclement weather forced a delay and eventual suspension until the following day.

Former South Florence and current Francis Marion standout Will Hardee was one of the key contributors on offense for the Flamingos. He finished 2 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored to lead the team.

He got the scoring started Friday night in the bottom of the first with an RBI single. On Saturday, he connected on a two-run blast in the sixth inning to give Florence a 4-1 advantage at the time.

Florence added three more runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach. All three were unearned thanks to an error and a dropped third strike in the inning by the Bacon.

Reid Brown was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Flamingos and Jordan Smith also drove in a run.

Ryan Schroeder tossed the first three innings for the Flamingos on Friday. He allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Jalen Grant picked up the win Saturday. He went three innings and allowed no runs on no hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Brett Panick earned the save after tossing the final two innings and allowing two runs on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.

In the nightcap, Corey Bivins’ two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh plated the winning run for the Bacon.

Florence got the first two outs of the inning before an error and a walk opened the door for Bivins’ walk-off hit.

Brown had a solo homer in the second for the Flamingos and Hardee drove in the other Florence run in the third on an RBI groundout.

Florence collected just four hits against Macon pitching and struck out 13 times.

