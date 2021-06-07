 Skip to main content
Florence announces five finalists for new CPL team name
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Florence announces five finalists for new CPL team name

RedWolves logo

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves announced Monday the five finalists for their new name beginning with the 2022 season in conjunction with the opening of their new stadium, Carolina Bank Field.

The five finalists are A-Bombs, Fighting Palmettos, Flamingos, Flapjacks and Magicians.

“Each one has unique possibilities to them,” Florence president Cameron Kovach said. “Our goal is a unique name and a unique logo that nobody else in the country has. It’s something that can help the city of Florence stand out. The name and logo have to appeal to all ages and help get fans excited to fill the new stadium in 2022 and beyond.”

The five finalists came from a month-long campaign of fan submissions through the RedWolves website and area Carolina Bank branches.

The team is still asking for fan input at http://florenceredwolves.com/rename-the-team where fans can vote for their most favorite of the five and their least favorite.

Three lucky fans who vote will win a $100 shopping spree for new merchandise as soon as the new name is announced. Input can be provided through June 21.

The RedWolves return to action Tuesday night when they host Lexington County at 7 p.m. at Sparrow Stadium.

Tags

