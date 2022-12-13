Florence Area Swim Team competes at Blizzard Blast

CHARLESTON, S.C. − The Florence Area Swim Team competed this past weekend in the 7th Annual Blizzard Blast at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

Florence had 24 competitors taking part in 133 swims, not including those that came back for the finals. The squad recorded 70 best times, 24 top-10 finishes, seven top-three finishes and a pair of overall victories.

Standouts included Russell Powers, who placed first in both the 200 breaststroke (2:50.53) and 50 breaststroke (35.01) events. He was also third in the 100 free (58.59).

Riley White placed 7th overall for the girls 500 free (6:13.42), coming from behind to win her heart by eleven-hundredths of a second.

Lauren Krawiec placed 2nd in the 200 free (2:12.59) and 50 Free (27.39) and third in the 100 IM (1:09.8).