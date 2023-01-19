Florence Area Swim Team has several top performers at recent meet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. − The Florence Area Swim Team competed at the HOOS SMRT Trophy meet on Jan. 13-15 at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

The meet featured 11 teams and more than 630 athletes from around the state.

Russell Powers placed in the top three in 14 out of 17, earning several Sectional times including in the mile.

Riley White had three first-place finishes for the first time this season (100 fly, 100 back & 200 back). Lauren Krawiec won her 50 back event and placed in the top 5 in every event she swam.

Danielle Moeckel, M.E. Powers and Russell Powers all dropped over a minute and 10 seconds in their mile times, while newcomer Mallory Anderson became a State Qualifier in the 50 and 200 breast events.

Beckham Anderson is another newcomer who became a State Qualifier in the 50 and 100 breast events.

The Florence Area Swim Team will continue practicing at Francis Marion University in preparation for its next meet, the Super MOC Bowl Last Chance Invitational on Jan 27-29 in North Charleston.