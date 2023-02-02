NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. − A Florence Area Swim Team member recently broke a 35-year-old team record at the Super Moc Bowl Last Chance Invitational held at the North Charleston Aquatics Center.

The meet featured 11 teams comprised of 583 athletes from across the state.

In the 13-14 age group, Morgan Krawiec swam a personal best in the 50 free event with a time of 25.58 to not only achieve her first sectional cut ever, but but also break a FAST team record from 1987 that was held by Amy Woodall with a time of 26.61.

Krawiec’s sister, Lauren, (11-12) gained the sectional cut in the 200 breast event after swimming it for the first time ever with a time of 2:46.48. Krawiec also achieved two more sectional cuts in the 100 back (1:07.87) and 200 back (2:27.52) events.

Mallory Anderson (11-12) achieved two more state cuts in the 100 fly (1:15.58) and the 200 free (2:17.45).

Ava Duvall (10 & under) achieved personal bests in all her events along with four more state cuts in the 100 back (1:21.15), 100 breast (1:35.76), 100 free (1:13.08) and 50 fly (38.65) while Matthew Moeckel achieved a state cut in the 100 back (1:28.13).

Championship season is up next on the schedule, starting with the Senior State Championships on Feb. 9-12 at the North Charleston Aquatic Center followed by the 14 & Under State Championships on Feb. 16-19 in Greenville.