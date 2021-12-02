Florence Athletic Hall of Fame to welcome six new members

She was also a top performer on the basketball court – garnering a pair of all-state selections and a spot on the North-South All-Star team in 2000.

The high level of play was across the board at SFHS during that era as McCullum also made his mark as a two-sport athlete. Playing four years at the varsity level in both football and basketball, McCullum was all-state each year for both sports and made the North-South All-Star team his senior season in each sport as well.

He played linebacker at the University of South Carolina on a full scholarship – competing in the Outback Bowl in both his junior (2000) and senior (2001) seasons.

“It was wonderful,” McCullum said of being elected. “Just thinking about my family, friends and community – just some of the things I did in the past and being able to be recognized for it. Wonderful feeling.

“A lot of memories about the coaches and my friends; some of them here, some of them gone. My son (Jordan) played his senior year at South Florence this year, so I thought a lot about those things during his season.”

One of the inductees is still competing in realm of athletics. Stephen Behr Jr. reached the round of 16 at the 2021 U.S. Mid-Amateur tournament and was medalist during the 2018 tourney.