Florence Athletic Hall of Fame to welcome six new members

FLORENCE, S.C. – Brooke Flowers Elliott wasn’t really aware of any of the other Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame inductees prior to Thursday’s announcement at Florence Center.
It was quite a treat for the former South Florence High School softball standout to see longtime baseball coach Jimmy Weatherford and Bruin two-sport star Franky Joe McCullum going into the newest class as well.
“It’s a great honor and a great feeling,” Elliott said. “Florence is my home – born and raised here and South Florence is still my home. I’m thankful (Bruins softball coach Bobby) Jones brought me back and let me coach at South Florence.
“…It’s just a great honor – especially going in with Franky and coach Weatherford. They were at South Florence when I first started there so seeing them … you kind of idolized them.”
The SFHS trio makes up half of the 2022 class that will be honored at the banquet on Jan. 15 starting at 5 p.m. The class includes Stephen Behr Jr., Jennifer Eaddy Willingham and the late Marion Galloway.
This is the first new class of inductees since 2020 after last year’s festivities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will not be the first Hall of Fame for Weatherford, who was elected to the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020 and the Lake City High School Hall of Fame in 2021.
It was his years coaching on the baseball diamond at South that earned him induction. From 1988 to 1998, Weatherford’s teams went 221-64, won region titles on six different occasions and made the lower state finals twice (1991, 1996).
His 1996 squad won 21 consecutive games and was one of two of his Bruins teams to be ranked nationally by USA Today.
“Just really overwhelmed and shocked,” Weatherford said about hearing of his election. “It’s a very big honor to be recognized by Florence. Obviously my tenure here was very special. Some great teams, people, parents and players. The commitment that all of them had, along with the administration, just made my job a whole lot easier.
“It was a fun time and it was really good baseball – not just us but every team we played.”
South Florence was at the top of its game not only on the baseball field during those years, but also on the softball field.
Elliott was a huge part of that as she shined for the Bruins during her six seasons as a starter. She won three state titles as a player (1995, ’97, ’98) and has added two more as an assistant coach (2006 and ’07). A two-time all-state player and two-time North-South selection, Elliott was the region Player of the Year in 2000 and team MVP – earning a 2nd team All-American nod as well.
She was also a top performer on the basketball court – garnering a pair of all-state selections and a spot on the North-South All-Star team in 2000.
The high level of play was across the board at SFHS during that era as McCullum also made his mark as a two-sport athlete. Playing four years at the varsity level in both football and basketball, McCullum was all-state each year for both sports and made the North-South All-Star team his senior season in each sport as well.
He played linebacker at the University of South Carolina on a full scholarship – competing in the Outback Bowl in both his junior (2000) and senior (2001) seasons.
“It was wonderful,” McCullum said of being elected. “Just thinking about my family, friends and community – just some of the things I did in the past and being able to be recognized for it. Wonderful feeling.
“A lot of memories about the coaches and my friends; some of them here, some of them gone. My son (Jordan) played his senior year at South Florence this year, so I thought a lot about those things during his season.”
One of the inductees is still competing in realm of athletics. Stephen Behr Jr. reached the round of 16 at the 2021 U.S. Mid-Amateur tournament and was medalist during the 2018 tourney.
The former West Florence High School standout won the 4A state tournament as a junior and finished second his senior season. He also played tennis for two seasons, losing only one match his entire senior year.
At Clemson, he earned MVP honors three of his four years there and was team captain his senior season when the Tigers won their first ACC golf championship in 12 years.
“It’s a huge honor,” said Behr, who was not in attendance but took in all the festivities via a Zoom call. “I was raised in Florence since I was 3 years old … my parents still live there, so Florence has a big place in my heart. There are a lot of people that have helped me be where I am today and have given me this opportunity to now be part of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame.
“So to be part of it is really cool and again just a huge honor.”
Willingham goes in as the only three-sport athlete for the Class of 2022. The Florence Christian School graduate played basketball, volleyball and softball for the Eagles before moving on after the 1994 season.
At the time, she held the school records for career points (1,334), points in a season (410), career rebounds (947) and career blocks (304) on the basketball court. She was also a SCISA All-Star for three seasons and helped the 1991 squad finish as SCAC state runner-up (20-1 record).
On the volleyball court, Willingham was a SCISA All-Star for two years, named all-state in 1993 and was a part of back-to-back state championship teams her junior and senior seasons.
“My dad and my coach nominated me, so it was a really good surprise,” Willingham said. “It’s an honor. I wish I could do the things now that I did back then, but it just brings back all the memories of the championships we had and all the camaraderie of the teams I played with.”
Galloway was selected as a member of the Hall’s Golden Era. A 1952 graduate of McClenaghan High School, he was the driving force behind the Florence area becoming a hotbed for boxing in the late 1950s to early ‘60s.
He served as director of the Pee Dee Area Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament from 1957 to 1964 and as head coach of the Florence Boxing Team from 1957 to 1965.
Galloway also initiated the formation of the Florence Athletic Club and was elected as its charter president. In June of 2009, he was inducted into the Carolina’s Boxing Hall of Fame.
“Real excited (about this class) representing a number of different sports,” Hall president and inductee Derick Urquhart said. “…Extremely deserving. Some of these names you’ll see probably could have been, should have been inducted years ago, but we just didn’t have the nomination.”