FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s been a struggle the last two weeks for the Florence Blue junior independent baseball squad, highlighted by Monday’s five-inning loss to Sumter.
So coach Stephen Dill “hit the reset button” prior to Tuesday’s matchup with Lamar — right before his squad turned in perhaps its most complete performance of the season.
Florence scored 10 runs in the first four innings, committed no errors in the field and the pitching duo of Luke Miller and Morgan Lynch shut down Lamar in an 11-1, six-inning victory at American Legion Field.
The two teams meet against Thursday in Lamar at 6 p.m.
“We put competitive at bats together for pretty much the whole game and ran the bases effectively,” said Dill, whose team improved to 3-5 overall. “The key is when we score, we have a shutdown inning on defense and they don’t score and we keep the momentum.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to preach to the kids and they did a good job of it tonight.”
A two-out RBI single by Jason Grantham in the top of the second inning was the lone tally for Lamar. Afterward, Florence put up two runs in the bottom of the second and four runs each in the third and fourth innings to take a commanding 10-1 lead.
That was more than enough support for Miller and Lynch, who combined to allow just five hits while striking out five. Miller went the first four innings and Lynch tossed the final two — fanning the side in order in the sixth to close things out.
“I’m proud of the way pitched,” Dill said. “Not only have we struggled defensively and offensively at times, but I think that’s the deepest start we’ve had this year. So really proud of Luke Miller and the job he did, and that’s probably the best Mason Lynch has looked all year.
“Proud of those guys and really proud of how we played defense tonight. No errors and really competed and gave ourselves a chance.”
Miller also put an exclamation point on his day by singling home J.R. Williams with the team’s final run in the bottom of the sixth. Williams led the team with three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs. Lynch also had an RBI single for Florence.
Hunter Matthews doubled and scored twice for Florence while Landon Brown went 2 for 4 with an RBI double. Jake Hardee, Stone Osborne and Landon Matthews all had sacrifice flies, while Hardee drove in another run by working a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.
Florence batters were able to take advantage of five walks and two key Lamar errors — both of which came in the third inning and led to a 6-1 advantage.
“I felt like we were in the ballgame there to begin with and then had a couple of things not go our way and it kind of snowballed,” said Lamar coach Adam Windham, whose team fell to 2-8. “We kind of hung our heads a little bit, which is not what we want out of our guys, and it just kind of got away from us.”
Grantham and Devin Phillips led the team with two hits apiece, while Ethan Hunt had the other base knock for Lamar.
“They kept throwing strikes, and we kept hitting the ball, but we hit it right at people some,” Windham said. “That’s baseball, but the main thing is we’ve just got to keep our heads in the game and not mentally get out of it.”
