COLUMBIA, S.C. – The state basketball semifinals and finals for South Carolina High School League member schools will now be played at one venue, and Florence Center appears to be the front-runner.

The SCHSL Executive Committee met Tuesday and among the pieces of business discussed was a proposal to combine the upper/lower state semifinals and state finals into a single site venue to be played across an eight-day period.

It was approved by an 11-2 vote.

“The thought is to play all games in that class, upper and lower state, in the same venue during that same day,” SCHSL President Jerome Singleton said during the meeting. “…Kind of a Final Four format.”

A potential schedule has the semifinals beginning on a Friday with one classification followed by another on Saturday. Sunday would be an off day followed by the final three classifications playing Monday-Wednesday.

A ticket would be good for all games in each classification.

The finals could then begin Thursday, or possibly condensed to just Friday and Saturday with Thursday serving as an off day for all teams.

A centralized venue large enough to support all five classifications was paramount, and Florence Center’s basketball capacity is more than 7,500. It’s also been the host venue for the lower state basketball finals for the past decade-plus with the upper state games taking place in Greenville during that span.

Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena, with a capacity of 18,000, is another top candidate, but availability and cost are two of the biggest potential roadblocks, the committee said.

The finals have been held on the campus of USC Aiken the past three seasons, but the Convocation Center’s capacity is less than 4,500.

Also, USC Aiken’s men’s basketball team made the playoffs this past season and was slated to host a first-round game.

“The finals may not be available to us at USC Aiken,” Singleton said. “This year they made the playoffs and they chose to play somewhere other than their venue when they had all rights to play at their venue because they made a commitment.

“…I don’t think they’d be willing to do it (again).”

The availability of a number of collegiate venues the committee has under consideration or has used in the past (University of South Carolina, USC Aiken, Winthrop University, Bob Jones University) is a key sticking point, with Florence as one of the only options available with guaranteed open dates and the capacity needed.

“They have put together a great offer,” Singleton said. “I don’t know if we have a place more centrally located that we can have the size it has.”