FLORENCE, S.C. – “We’re ready to play ball,” Florence mayor Teresa Myers Ervin declared as perhaps the final box was checked off Sept. 7.

The press conference at the Florence Center marked the culmination of a partnership between the city/county and the S.C. High School League as Florence will be the sole host of the state basketball semifinals and finals for at least the next two seasons.

SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton joined Ervin, Florence County Administrator Kevin Yokim and new Florence Center general manager Rex Berman on Thursday to talk about the new endeavor on the same floor where the championships will be held next year.

“Florence Center has been a great partner of ours over the years as we’ve done our (lower-state finals) here,” Singleton said. “So schools that have actually played here have had great reviews of it…and we’ve got some schools that haven’t played here that they’re going to get a chance to have a great experience.”

This will be the first time that one site will host the upper/lower state title games as well as the state title games for all classifications. The semifinals are slated for Feb. 23-28 with the finals taking place March 1-2.

At least two years of champions will be crowned in the Pee Dee as Florence Center will again host in 2025. After that, the SCHSL will assess how things have gone, Singleton said.

“A lot of it will be based on the experience from the logistics,” he continued. “…the experience of the fans and the logistics of how it works for the media, the ease of getting people in and out – those types of things will be used as a measuring stick.”

With this being a brand new undertaking for everyone, it was important for the league to have a two-year evaluation process, Singleton added.

“We can’t expect everything to be perfect,” he said. “…With a new experience, there’s that Monday-morning quarterback of, ‘I wish I had done this. If we could do it over again, what would we have done differently?’

“If we take that opportunity and address what I would call those small things, and it works, then we’ll have no reason to look somewhere else. But if we do it and it can’t work, then it will be a bit more of a challenge to continue here.”

Singleton added that the decision to remain at Florence Center or beginning the search process again will likely occur soon after the end of the 2025 state finals.

“We’re going to try to be proactive in every way that we possibly can,” he said. “Once that second year is over, we will know in a short time whether that experience will continue or not.”

Yokim is certainly hoping that the partnership will last well beyond just the next two seasons after working diligently with the SCHSL to bring the event to Florence.

“We’re excited to show off Florence – to invite the whole state of South Carolina to Florence and Florence County,” he said. “The number of players, athletes, coaches, parents, fans…it’s going to be exciting to come by here in late February, early March and see this whole area of Florence just overrun with people coming to Florence and seeing what Florence has to offer.”

The economic impact of what those seven days of competition will bring is shaping up to be significant as well, Ervin said.

“The numbers that have been projected are we will have an impact of $4 to $5 million for the income impact for the city and county,” she said. “…The purpose for the (Florence Center) is to be able to drive not only entertainment, but also to bring that impact through the whole of the city and county.”