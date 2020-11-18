Florence Center to host state cheer finals, possible site for basketball finals

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Florence Center will soon host one SCHSL finals event, and could possibly be the site for another next year.
Executive Director Jerome Singleton announced Wednesday that the state competitive cheerleading finals will now take place on Dec. 19 at Florence Center.
Fan attendance and how many spectators will be allowed is still under discussion.
The state basketball finals, usually held in early March at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, will be at a new location this season as well, and Singleton said Florence Center is one of the venues that have offered to serve as host.
But with concerns over COVID-19 and both player and fan safety still at the forefront, Singleton said, the normal two-day event might have to be stretched to four days.
“In order to practice social distancing and limited gatherings, and being able to clean the facilities like they do during the regular season, we’re going to have to spread those games out over multiple days,” Singleton said. “Where we just held it like a Friday afternoon and all day Saturday, it may take four days to get it done now.”
If Florence Center is chosen as the host site for the finals, Singleton said it will not host the lower state finals as has been customary in recent years.
“If that becomes the place that we’ll do it, then we wouldn’t use them for the semifinals because we’ll have a select number of teams that have actually played there prior to the finals,” he said. “We’ve tried to put in a situation where no team has played in the venue that we’re going to play our finals at.”
Other options are being explored for the semifinal rounds, but it might come down to whichever schools are designated the home teams by the playoff bracket hosting those games, he added.
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, which usually hosts the upper state finals, was unavailable to host the finals, Singleton said.
Florence Center general manager Paul Beard Jr. is elated at the opportunity to host a public-seating, arena-type event once again, starting with the state cheer finals.
“We’re super excited,” Beard said. “It’s big for the facility and for Florence. “We’ve done a lot of banquet-type events and a gun and knife show and the Repitcon trade show. …But we’re working with the South Carolina (Department of Health and Environmental Control) and the Department of Commerce and have been granted an exception for 50% capacity with social distancing.”
Beard went on to say that “pods” of seating (up to 6 seats) have been created in the arena bowl and all ticket sales will be done online through Ticketmaster in advance rather than at the door.
“This way it will be orderly; people will be able to sit in a safe spot with the folks they came with,” he said. “We’ll obviously be requiring masks unless you’re eating or drinking, and they will be required when going to the restroom or anywhere else.”
Hand sanitizers will be placed throughout the facility and a thorough cleaning will be conducted between each classification (3A, 4A & 5A). The idea, Beard said, is to hold three separate sessions rather than an all-day event — with the building cleared and the seats and restrooms cleaned and sanitized after each session.
The plan right now is for morning, mid-afternoon and night sessions.
“The same goes for basketball, where historically it would be a two-day tournament — now they’re looking at stretching it out to four days in order to be able to do the same thing,” Beard said. “Do a round, clear the building, do a round, clear the building. Then do the same thing the next day.”
While the basketball final site has yet to be set in stone, the state football championships sites are already determined and Singleton announced which site would be hosting which classification.
The 2A and 3A games will be held at Spring Valley High while the 1A, 4A and 5A games will take place at Benedict College — both in Columbia.
Spring Valley will host a 5 p.m. game on Dec. 4 and a 3:30 p.m. game on Dec. 5. Benedict will host a 7:30 p.m. game Dec. 4 and both an 11:30 a.m. game and 7:30 p.m. game on Dec. 5.
Which teams will play at which times will likely not be announced until next week, Singleton said.
The seating capacity will be limited to 1,850 fans at Spring Valley and 2,000 at Benedict. Each championship finalist will get 700 tickets to sell.
The stadium and parking lot will each be cleared out between the two games at Benedict on Dec. 5.
Also on Wednesday, the Executive Committee passed a motion to push the start date of the baseball and softball seasons back to March 15.
Practice will still begin on Feb. 1, but the first scrimmage will now be Feb. 22 with preseason tournaments starting March 5.
Singleton also announced that just like with the fall and winter sport postseason fields, the playoffs for spring sports have been reduced to 16 teams per classification.
