Florence Center to host state cheer finals, possible site for basketball finals

“This way it will be orderly; people will be able to sit in a safe spot with the folks they came with,” he said. “We’ll obviously be requiring masks unless you’re eating or drinking, and they will be required when going to the restroom or anywhere else.”

Hand sanitizers will be placed throughout the facility and a thorough cleaning will be conducted between each classification (3A, 4A & 5A). The idea, Beard said, is to hold three separate sessions rather than an all-day event — with the building cleared and the seats and restrooms cleaned and sanitized after each session.

The plan right now is for morning, mid-afternoon and night sessions.

“The same goes for basketball, where historically it would be a two-day tournament — now they’re looking at stretching it out to four days in order to be able to do the same thing,” Beard said. “Do a round, clear the building, do a round, clear the building. Then do the same thing the next day.”

While the basketball final site has yet to be set in stone, the state football championships sites are already determined and Singleton announced which site would be hosting which classification.