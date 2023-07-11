FLORENCE, S.C. - The South Carolina High School League state basketball semifinals and finals are officially coming to Florence Center.

In a joint release issued by both parties, the announcement was made that Florence Center will be the host site for all upper and lower state title games this February as well as the state championship games in March.

“We are looking forward to hosting all three tournaments at the Florence Center," Assistant General Manager Lisa Holmes said in the release. "This is a huge win for the Florence community. We have a great relationship with the SCHSL and are excited about the opportunity to showcase our facility and ensure that the teams and fans have a great experience.”

The tournaments will begin Feb. 23, 2024, and will end with the state title games to be played March 1-2.

“We are excited to have the upper state finals, lower state finals, and state finals at a centralized location,” SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said in the release. “Having the games at one location will not only provide a different experience for the teams involved but will give the fans a chance to attend several games during the course of the seven days.”

The SCHSL Executive Committee met in late April and among the pieces of business discussed was a proposal to combine the upper/lower state semifinals and state finals into a single site venue.

It was approved by an 11-2 vote, and from the start, Florence Center was one of front-runners due to its capacity of more than 7,500. It's has also served as the host site for the lower state finals for the past decade-plus.

Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena, with a capacity of 18,000, was another top candidate, but availability and cost were two of the biggest potential roadblocks, the committee said.

The finals have been held on the campus of USC Aiken the past three seasons, but the Convocation Center’s capacity is less than 4,500.

The availability of places such as USC, USC Aiken, Winthrop and Bob Jones University − along with capacity − were key sticking points as well to the committee.

It all added up to Florence Center being the top choice.

“On behalf of the Florence Center Commission Board, I would like to extend our enthusiasm, proudness, but most of all, our appreciation of the hard work, sweat, and determination that the Florence Center staff has displayed the last few months," Florence Center Commission Chairman Mark Wade said in the release. "The efforts to have secured the home site for the South Carolina High School State Basketball Championships for 2024 over other arenas in our state is fantastic. The Florence Center Arena will be the site of this great event and host for so many student athletes and families.”

− The SCHSL & Florence Center contributed to this report