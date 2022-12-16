Florence Christian boys 6-1 for first time in years

FLORENCE, S.C. – On Dec. 16, Florence Christian put together a perfect 16.

As in 16 consecutive made free throws during the fourth quarter.

The charity stripe was dealing, and Florence Christian was there for it.

Those tosses from the foul line were not only enough to hold a pesky Dillon Christian squad at bay after the Warriors rallied from a 27-point deficit to get within six with 1:27 left, it helped the Eagles pull back away for a 71-58 win.

Friday's victory improved the Eagles to 6-1, which is their best start since 2011-12 under then-coach John Brown.

"That was our goal going into the Christmas break, to be 6-1 and we're right where we need to be, where we want to be," FCS coach Clay Bochette said. "We got a late start because of football. We're starting to find our stride and hope it will continue after the break."

Emekah Johnson, one of those football players on the Eagles' state runner-up team, tied for a team-high 15 points Friday and had six fourth-quarter points (4 of 4 fourth-quarter free throws).Teammate Dylan Greene also finished with 15 and made all four of his fourth-quarter free throws.

Three other FCS players finished in double figures: Juw-El Huntley (14 points, 4 of 4 fourth-quarter free throws), Braiden Bevan (12 points) and Juels Huntley (11, 2 of 2 fourth-quarter free throws).

Before talking about his team's perfect run of free throws, Bochette talked about the Eagles' will after almost letting a large lead slip away.

"We started out strong, obviously," said Bochette, whose team led 42-17 at halftime. "One thing we had not been doing a lot lately through the first five games was really getting it going in the first quarter. We finally got going in the first half, jumped to an early lead.

"But give Dillon Christian credit," he added. "They came after us in the second half. I told the guys at halftime it wouldn't stay a 25-point lead. They would continue to fight, and they did."

Then came the fourth-quarter free throws.

"But going back to our free throws is what helped us win the game tonight," he said. "I'm proud of our guys for fighting until the end and getting a win against a really good team."

How good has Dillon Christian been? The Warriors reached the 2020 and '21 SCISA 2A Final Fours and played for the state crown in the latter.

The Warriors' Grayson Singletary, who finished Friday with a game-high 24 points, was also perfect from the fourth-quarter free-throw line (5 of 5) and had nine points during that span.

A Singletary putback even brought the Warriors within 57-47 with 2:51 left. Layups by teammates Rahmon Hamilton and Thompson Stone, along with two Singletary free throws, then cut FCS' lead to 59-53.

"The first half, we showed the effects of no exams and coming off a week with no practice," DCS coach Bo Stone said. "And we just weren't sharp at all. We changed some things in the second half and finally got the right combination of players and played our style of basketball in the second half."

But the Eagles were already in their perfect free-throw mode and pulled back away.

"Give Clay props; they've got a really good team. They made 16 straight free throws during the fourth quarter," Stone said. "You can't come back against a team when they make 16 straight free throws. I like the heart our guys showed; we cut a 27-point deficit down to six. We had opportunities, but tonight just wasn't our night."

DCS;7;10;17;24--58

FCS;23;19;11;18--71

DILLON CHRISTIAN (58)

Grayson Singletary 24, Richardson 2, Outlar 6, Ryheim Manning 16, Rahmon Hamilton 2, Jacob Hunt 4, Thompson Stone 4.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (71)

Juw-El Huntley 14, Emekah Johnson 15, Juels Huntley 11, Dylan Greene 15, Josh Munn 2, Braiden Bevan 12, Taylor Greene 12.