Florence Christian football excited about SCISA 3A semifinals

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian’s Eagles are where coach Neil Minton thought they should be: In SCISA’s Class 3A semifinals. They earned that right with Friday’s 43-36 win over Hilton Head Christian, which had won the previous 2A two state crowns.

This is FCS’ eighth state semifinal appearance in 11 years, and the Eagles won state championships in 2013 and ’18.

“The kids are excited,” said Minton, whose team is 6-6. “It was a good win against a good team. We know our classification has been pretty open. We felt all year six teams could win this thing, and that we are one of them. But a couple of one-point losses dropped us to a sixth seed.

“But to get this kind of win is a special feeling on the road. And now, we go to the state semifinals (Friday at Wilson Hall),” he added. “If you get to the final four, anything can happen. To reach this far in our first year in 3A is pretty special.”

During Friday’s win over HHC, an effective ball-control offense, combined with an extremely effective rushing attack by Juels Huntley, was enough to put FCS over the top.

“That worked out pretty well,” Minton said. “You’ve got to give the man credit; he carried the ball 30-32 times for something like 286 yards, a couple of two-point conversions, five touchdowns and also made an interception. He was a warrior, for sure, and really impressed me personally to be honest. He wanted the ball.”

This season, Huntley has rushed for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“He’s not the most natural runner we’ve had. We’ve been blessed with a stable of running backs at our school, and he’s now right up there with them,” Minton said. “He’s getting better at reading his blocks, and he has a unique ability to make people miss and move the pile. He’s understanding how to hit the holes.

“He’s been hitting the holes on time, and that’s been the difference during the past month,” he added. “He’s been lights-out in region play. “

Huntley’s interception was made late in Friday’s game to seal it. But that was not the Eagles’ only big defensive play against HHC.

“There were different times we made big defensive plays. Right at the beginning, they got to the red zone and we held them. That was big in hindsight,” Minton said. “On their second possession, Juw-El Huntley also made an interception. Then in the third quarter, we put pressure on them and made two or three sacks.”

Then, the Eagles’ ball-control scheme became an even bigger factor.

“We felt like we could run the football,” Minton said. “We felt we had good people to move (HHC) off the ball, and we felt good with our scheme. We had to take care of the ball and keep that clock running. That turned out to be our best defense.”

Up next for the Eagles is Wilson Hall, which won 21-20 in their regular-season contest.

“It’s going to come down to not turning the ball over,” Minton said. “I think first-down offense will be a big deal for both teams because a good first-down play can open the playbook a little bit more. We just can’t turn the ball over.”