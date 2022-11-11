Florence Christian football reaches SCISA 3A state title game

SUMTER, S.C. − Florence Christian School will play for its third SCISA state football championship since 2013 under coach Neil Minton thanks to Friday's 19-17 semifinal win over Wilson Hall.

FCS also won state in 2013 and '18 under Minton. They'll look for ring No. 3 on Nov. 19 at Charleston Southern University where the Eagles are set to face Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m.

FCS running back Juels Huntley rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, and even caught a touchdown pass.

Huntley, who already had 1,561 rushing yards before Friday, made the Barons miserable during the second quarter with 90 yards of total offense. Two of his nine first-half rushes went for touchdowns of 31 and 33 yards.

The Eagles struggled before that until Emekah Johnson's interception became the spark Minton's team needed. His 13-yard return to the Barons' 45 was the perfect launching pad for Huntley.

After FCS converted on third-and-short, Huntley raced to the end zone for his 31-yard strike.

The Barons settled for Jackson Bonser's 39-yard field goal on their next drive, and Florence Christian dominated the rest of the first half. After a third-down conversion by Braiden Bevan, Huntley took care of the Eagles' third-and-6 play by racing around the left end 33 yards to the end zone.

Florence Christian was left with 12 points, however, after a point-after kick was blocked and a Huntley's two-point try was unsuccessful. A big hit by Eagle linebacker Jameson Berry set the tone on the Barons' final first-half series. They eventually punted, and the Eagles made the most of it.

After FCS took over at its own 40, Huntley's twin brother, Juw-El Huntley, raced for a 34-yard gain. Then, Juels leaped to catch a short pass by Juw-El Huntley and ran on into the end zone for a 17-yard score. Brooks Poston added the point-after kick, and FCS led 19-10.

The Barons got within two on Boykin Wilder's 31-yard TD catch from Kinney. Johnson battled Wilder for the ball in the end zone, and the officials ruled both came down with it, and offense gets the nod in those situations.

Wilson Hall then had a TD run on its next drive called back because of a penalty, and a 39-yard field goal try by Bonser this time was wide left.

Florence Christian was able to run out the clock afterwards to punch its ticket to Charleston.

FCS 0 19 0 0 − 19

WH 7 3 7 0 − 17

FIRST QUARTER

WH − Clark Kinney 1 run (Jackson Bonser kick), 7:14.

SECOND QUARTER

FCS − Juels Huntley 31 run (kick blocked), 11:28.

WH −Bonser 39 FG, 3:43.

FCS − Huntley 33 run (run failed), 1:49.

FCS − Huntley 17 pass from Juw-El Huntley (Brooks Poston kick), 0:06.

THIRD QUARTER

WH − Boykin Wilder 31 pass from Kinney (Bonser kick), 2:45.

STORY WILL BE UPDATED