Florence Christian reaches SCISA Class 3A state football final

SUMTER, S.C. -- Florence Christian will play for its third SCISA state football championship since 2013 under coach Neil Minton. On Nov. 19 at Charleston Southern, his Eagles will play Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m.

Florence Christian, which also won state in 2013 and '18 under Minton, is going for the 3A crown this year after Friday's 19-17 state semifinal win at Wilson Hall.

Eagles running back Juels Huntley rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, and even caught a touchdown pass.

Huntley, who alrady had 1,561 rushing yards before Friday, made the Barrons miserable during the second quarter with 90 yards total offense. Two of his nine first-half rushes went for touchdowns of 31 and 33 yards.

The Eagles struggled before that, until Emekah Johnson's interception became the spark coach Neil Minton's team needed. His 13-yard return to the Barons' 45 was the perfect launching pad for Huntley.

After FCS converted on third and short, Huntley raced to the end zone for his 31-yard touchdown.

The Barons settled for Jackson Bonser's 39-yard field goal on their next drive, and Florence Christian dominated the rest of the first half. After a third-down conversion by Braiden Bevan, Huntley took care of the Eagles' third-and-6 play by racing around left end and 33 yards into the end zone.

Florence Christian was left with 12 points, however, after a point-after kick was blocked and a Huntley two-point try was unsuccessful. A big hit by Eagle linebacker Jameson Berry set the tone on the Barons' final first-half series. The eventually punted, and the Eagles made the most of it.

After FCS took over at its own 40, Huntley's twin brother, Juw-El Huntley, raced for a 34-yard gain. Then, Juels leaped to catch a short pass by Juw-El Huntley and ran on into the end zone for a 17-yard score. Brooks Poston added the point-after kick, and FCS led 19-10.

The Barons got within two on Boykin Wilder's 31-yard TD catch from Kinney. Johnson battled Wilder for hthe ball in the end zone, and the officials ruled both came down with it, and offense gets the nod in those situations.

Wilson Hall then had a TD run on its next drive called back because of a penalty, and a 39-yard field goal try by Bonser this time was wide left.

Florence Christian then ran out the clock.

FCS;0;19;0;0--19

WH;7;3;7;0--17

FIRST QUARTER

WH -- Clark Kinney 1 run (Jackson Bonser kick), 7:14

SECOND QUARTER

FCS -- Juels Huntley 31 run (kick blocked), 11:28

WH -- Bonser 39 FG, 3:43

FCS -- Huntley 33 run (run failed), 1:49

FCS -- Huntley 17 pass from Juw-El Huntley (Brooks Poston kick), :6.9

THIRD QUARTER

WH -- Boykin Wilder 31 pass from Kinney (Bonser kick), 2:45

STORY WILL BE UPDATED