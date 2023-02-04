FLORENCE, S.C. – Neil Minton’s Florence Christian School girls’ basketball squad was playing its third game of the week Friday against The King’s Academy.

Even more unusual, the Eagles were playing on back-to-back nights after topping Thomas Sumter Academy on Thursday.

Despite all of that, Minton felt it was his squad that eventually wore the Lions down in what turned out to be a 43-22 victory for FCS, who improved to 13-6.

“Not to take away from King’s – I thought they played really hard and they really executed well,” Minton said. “But we felt like we wore them down a little bit and hit a couple shots, Z’nei (Middleton) got some steals and some run outs and we just kind of got rolling on defense creating turnovers.”

One of the biggest shots came at the very end of the third quarter. In what had been a tight contest for most of the evening, Demi Greene connected on the last of her three buckets from beyond the arc to put the Eagles up by four heading into the final stanza.

That trey proved to be just the proverbial tip of the iceberg, however, as FCS opened the fourth quarter on a 17-0 run to roll to the double-digit victory.

“We were able to capitalize on a couple of turnovers; we anticipated the passes a little bit better in the fourth quarter (and) we got a little more aggressive,” Minton said of how his team was able to flip the switch.

“…They played really well, but we were just able to create enough turnovers and have it to kind of get rolling and speed them up a little bit.”

Greene wasn’t the only one who hit big shots from downtown. Mary Margaret Sterling, who finished with a game-high 16 points, connected on two as well. She had seven points in the first half and added nine in the second, including seven during the Eagles’ big run.

Middleton was next with 14 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter to provide a tough offensive 1-2 punch for FCS.

But TKA (10-5) was there most every step of the way – even after losing a key player for most of the game.

Kate Buckley went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return for the Lions. She was leading the team with four points when the injury occurred.

Meanwhile Meredith Hoover and Ashley Law shouldered the offensive load for TKA. Hoover finished with nine points and Law added seven.

Both scored four points apiece in the third quarter as the Lions battled to within one point late in the frame before Greene’s big shot to end the period.

TKA 8 4 8 2 – 22

FCS 8 6 10 19 – 43

THE KING’S ACADEMY (22)

Hoover 9, Law 7, Buckley 4, Mills 2.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (43)

Mary Margaret Sterling 16, Z’nei Middleton 14, Greene 9, Huggins 2, Hickson 2.

RECORDS: TKA 10-5. FCS 13-6.

NEXT GAMES: King’s will host Dillon Christian on Tuesday while FCS will take on Pee Dee Academy on Tuesday at home.

BOYS

Florence Christian 63

The King’s Academy 16

FLORENCE – The Eagles come out firing from long distance and didn’t let up through the first half as they cruised to a big victory over The King’s Academy on Friday.

Dylan Greene sank three shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter and Braiden Bevan added another. Bevan had two more in the second quarter and finished with a team-high 15 points followed by Greene with 13.

Emekah Johnson added 11 points for FCS, including nine in the first half, and Taylor Greene scored six of his 10 points in the second quarter. That helped the Eagles (14-5) put up a pair of 20-plus-point stanzas to open the game.

The Lions (4-13) were led by Nick Ferrigno with five points followed by Daniel Davis (4) and Tyler Merritts (3).

TKA 5 4 7 0 – 16

FCS 22 21 12 8 – 63

THE KING’S ACADEMY (16)

Ferrigno 5, Davis 4, Merritts 3, John 2, Alexander 2.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (63)

Braiden Bevan 15, Dylan Greene 13, Emekah Johnson 11, Taylor Greene 10, Gatlin 7, Berry 5, Munn 2.

RECORDS: TKA 4-13. FCS 14-5.

NEXT GAMES: King’s will host Dillon Christian on Tuesday while FCS will take on Pee Dee Academy on Tuesday at home.