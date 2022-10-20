Florence Christian volleyball aims for state title

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian volleyball coach Denise Carter likes her team’s chances entering SCISA’s Class 3A tournament Friday at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

The Eagles are 26-1-1 overall after winning their sixth region championship in Carter’s six years as coach. They also won West Florence’s Battle at the Kastle and Wilson Hall’s Baron Bash.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to participate in state,” said Carter, who also had a successful volleyball coaching stint at West. “The Lord has just blessed us with a talented team. As long as we stay healthy and play hard, hopefully we can have a chance to win state.”

Florence Christian, which reached last year’s state semifinals, has several key players. Among them is junior Bradley Brown. She has 50 aces, 413 kills, five assists, 87 blocks and 215 digs.

“She’s been phenomenal,” Carter said. “She has been the spark plug for our team. She kind of exploded this year on the court. She’s a leader and has definitely earned respect from her teammates. She hits well and serves well, and she’s a good defensive player all around. She’s a great teammate.”

Teammate Kaitlyn Fore is at outside hitter with 62 aces, 301 kills, three assists, six blocks and 306 digs.

“She just reads the floor very well,” Carter said. “And if I need a point, she’s a go-to player to get that point. She’s a power server and a tenacious hitter who plays great defense and is a captain on the floor as well.

Then, there is Mary Margaret Sterling at setter with 34 aces, 26 kills, 650 assists and 139 digs.

“She’s the quarterback of the team,” said Carter, whose team starts its play in the tournament with Friday’s 2:30 p.m. match against Thomas Sumter. “She leads the offense and calls the plays. She’s one of the captains as well and is a great leader on the floor. That shows in how she plays.”

At libero Sofie Purvis has 37 aces, five kills, 16 assists and 448 digs.

“She’s a great defensive player who reads the floor well,” Carter said. “She’s a leader on the back row and has matured a lot while showing great leadership. She sacrifices her body for the team and is a spark to the team whenever she gets those kills.

“She’s also an awesome server,” she added. “I think she has more to offer, and she has improved from match to match.”