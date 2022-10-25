Florence Christian volleyball loses in SCISA Class 3A state final

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Florence Christian's volleyball team lost 3-0 to Spartanburg Christian in Tuesday's SCISA Class 3A state final at Hammond School.

Coach Denise Carter's Eagles lost 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.

The Eagles end the season with a record of 31-2-1.

"It's been an awesome season; we could not have asked for a better season," Carter said. "31-2-1 is pretty good for a small school that competes against these larger schools. It was a great run, and I'm so proud of the girls."

The Warriors, however, were on point with their serve. A lot of points, actually.

"Their serving was phenomenal," Carter said. "We couldn't get a pass to get anything going. They're a great team; I'm not going to take anything away from them. We just couldn't get it started tonight."

The first set went back and forth until Spartanburg Christian's Addison Crisp took over on serve. That set the tone for the Warriors to take a 16-11 lead.

After FCS rallied and got within 22-19, the Warriors reclaimed control and won the first set.

The Warriors started the second set with a 6-0 run and led 22-13 before the Eagles got some momentum and took back control. But it was too little, too late for that set.

Spartanburg Christian didn't let up in the third set, building an 11-0 lead. But the Eagles rallied and got within 13-10.

"Our girls were very upbeat; they never let up," Carter said. "They didn't give up on me. That's what I liked about tonight; their character was there. I was just telling them to take it one point at a time. You're never out of a volleyball match. You can always come back; you have a chance."

But the Warriors pulled away again and never looked back.

"We tried to shift the defense, push people back and move people on the back row with different passers," Carter said. "We prepared yesterday, and we thought we were prepared. But their stronger servers were just spot on tonight."

Although FCS lost, Carter wants her players to focus on the positives.

"It was just an honor to be here and participate and be able to play," Carter said. "These are memories nobody can take away. It's been a while since we've been here; I think 2014 was the last time we've been here. The friendship and the love that these girls have is what I'll remember."

FCS INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

ACES: Sofie Purvis 3, Jada Porter 1.

KILLS: Kaitlyn Fore 14, Bradley Brown 7.

ASSISTS: Mary Margaret Sterling 16, Sofie Purvis 2.

BLOCKS: Bradley Brown 3, Jada Porter 2, Kaitlyn Fore 1, Grace Dersch 1.

DIGS: Kaitlyn Fore 7, Sofie Purvis 7, Bradley Brown 6, Mary Margaret Sterling 5, Jada Porter 4, Grace Dersch 1.