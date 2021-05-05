 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Christian's Jordan signs with FMU baseball
0 comments
PREP BASEBALL

Florence Christian's Jordan signs with FMU baseball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University always felt like home to Robbie Jordan, and on Wednesday, he made it official.

Jordan, the standout right-handed pitcher from Florence Christian School, signed with the hometown Patriots in the FCS gymnasium.

“I’ve grown up going to Francis Marion games my whole life – my uncle played there,” Jordan said. “Been around it forever and it just feels like home whenever I walk out there.

“So I’m excited to play with that home feeling.”

Jordan is a five-year baseball letterman with the Eagles and also played football and basketball. He’s earned All-Region, All-State and North-South All-Star honors in his time at FCS and was named the SCISA Region 2-3A Player of the Year as well.

He’s pitched 42 innings this year with a 1.16 ERA to go along with 81 strikeouts compared to nine walks. He also leads the team with a .371 batting average.

“It feels great. It’s always been my dream to play college ball,” Jordan said. “…Baseball’s always been my sport. I played three sports here, but baseball’s always been my favorite.”

ROBBIE JORDAN.jpg

Jordan
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert