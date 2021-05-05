Florence Christian's Jordan signs with FMU baseball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University always felt like home to Robbie Jordan, and on Wednesday, he made it official.

Jordan, the standout right-handed pitcher from Florence Christian School, signed with the hometown Patriots in the FCS gymnasium.

“I’ve grown up going to Francis Marion games my whole life – my uncle played there,” Jordan said. “Been around it forever and it just feels like home whenever I walk out there.

“So I’m excited to play with that home feeling.”

Jordan is a five-year baseball letterman with the Eagles and also played football and basketball. He’s earned All-Region, All-State and North-South All-Star honors in his time at FCS and was named the SCISA Region 2-3A Player of the Year as well.

He’s pitched 42 innings this year with a 1.16 ERA to go along with 81 strikeouts compared to nine walks. He also leads the team with a .371 batting average.

“It feels great. It’s always been my dream to play college ball,” Jordan said. “…Baseball’s always been my sport. I played three sports here, but baseball’s always been my favorite.”