Florence Christian's Seiffert signs with FMU golf

FLORENCE, S.C. – Landen Seiffert will be joining the hometown Francis Marion University golf team this fall after the Florence Christian School standout signed with the Patriots on Wednesday.

“I’m very grateful, first off,” Seiffert said. “It’s been a lot of hard work getting here – a long of long days at the golf course but I’m grateful to be here.

“It’s close, so I’ll still get to see all of my friends and family. But it’s still far enough away to get that college experience, and it’s a great place to play and a great program.”

Seiffert has been on the FCS golf team since seventh grade and made All-Region the last three seasons, not counting the pandemic-shortened one. He’s also been the Eagles’ MVP the last three seasons and is awaiting word on whether or not he earned All-State honors this year as well.