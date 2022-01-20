 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Christian's Turner signs with USC Union softball
PREP SOFTBALL

Florence Christian's Turner signs with USC Union softball

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence Christian School pitcher Katelyn Turner signed with the USC Union softball team Thursday in a ceremony at the school.

"Very nervous but excited at the same time," Turner said of playing at the next level. "It's been a dream of mine."

USC Union became a top choice after visiting the campus and engaging with the team, she said.

"I really liked the coaches and the girls were very welcoming when I toured," Turner said. "It was a just a great experience."

Aside from her time in the circle, Turner also batted .346 with five doubles for the Eagles last season.

Turner
