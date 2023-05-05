FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence County's Sam Ard has been named one of NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers.

Born in Scranton, Ard − who died in 2017 − lived in Pamplico and is the third driver from Florence County on this list. The other two are Timmonsville's Cale Yarborough and Florence native Buddy Baker. Baker died in 2015. The latter two NASCAR legends were already on this list as part of the sport's 50 greatest in 1998.

They will be honored during NASCAR's official throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway (May 12-14).

Yarborough was the first to win three straight Cup points championships (1976-78), and Ard was the first to win two in a row in his division (1983-84).

For 2017's throwback weekend at Darlington, Cole Custer's Xfinity scheme honored Ard.

“It’s absolutely an honor,” Robert Ard said in 2017 of Custer's gesture. Robert is Sam's son who won two Super Truck races donning the No. 00 at Myrtle Beach Speedway. “With Daddy’s legacy and all, and with so much he’s done for the sport as far as the earlier pioneers and the domination that he had, that is something great for him to be recognized in a way that he’s being recognized today.”

A nominee last year for NASCAR's Hall of Fame on the Pioneer Ballot, Ard was points runner-up in the 1982 Xfinity campaign, winning four races.

Then, Ard took things to another level.

His 10 wins during the 1983 season make him one of two drivers (the other is Kyle Busch) to have won 10 or more Xfinity events in a single season.

In 1984, Ard won eight times before a serious injury from a wreck in the next-to-last race at Rockingham forced him to retire and instead focus on team ownership.

Stories of Sam Ard’s domination are now handed down through racing generations.

“That’s the dominance that he brought to it,” Robert Ard said of his father, who was also recognized twice as Xfinity's most popular driver. “He out-ran the Cup guys when they stepped down. These drivers here, Cole and everybody, they’re finding it extremely hard to outrun Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano. It’s just when those boys step down to that division, it’s extremely hard for them to compete on that level. And Daddy did it on a weekly basis and dominated and beat them at their own games.

"So, Daddy showed these guys it can be done.”