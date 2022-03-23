Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team on program-best 17-game winning streak

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Tech baseball coach Preston McDonald knew better things were ahead after starting the season 2-5.

“We played a really tough schedule early on; we went to Florida twice and wanted to challenge our players and try to prepare us for our region and postseason play before we got to Region 10,” McDonald said. “It made our guys better. And, I think they have some confidence going on right now.”

So much so, the Stingers are on a program-best 17-game winning streak. FDTC won 16 in a row during the 2006 season under Curtis Hudson. The Stingers also won 15 in a row during the 2017 campaign, which culminated in the program’s first of two JUCO World Series appearances under McDonald.

It’s a streak McDonald doesn’t think his players realize.

“Nobody has mentioned it. We try to come out every day and get a little bit better at practice, trying to work on things we might be doing incorrectly,” McDonald said. “I’m just proud of the energy and focus in practice, and I think that’s carrying over into games.”

With the Stingers 26-7 overall and 8-0 in the region, McDonald first credits pitching.

Nathan Williams has a 3.34 ERA with 53 strikeouts (4-1 record) during 32 1/3 innings. Former Lee Academy star Austin Windham is 6-0 with a 2.48 ERA, along with 34 strikeouts in 40 innings. Out of the bullpen, Landon Gaddis had six saves with a 2.95 ERA, and Trent Simmons has four saves with a 1.59 ERA.

“Those guys have really pitched well for us on Saturdays,” McDonald said. “Landon Mills is our Game 3 (Sunday) starter; he had our best ERA until this past weekend (2.45). Starting pitching has kept us in games, and our bullpen has really done well. So hopefully, we’ll continue to pitch well. And I think we’re starting to hit our stride, offensively.”

Case in point: The Stingers hit 11 home runs and 15 doubles last week in wins over Brunswick and Louisburg. Leadoff hitter Tre Williams (.324) went 7 for 15 with two home runs and 12 RBI during that time.

“Tre is not your typical type of leadoff hitter,” McDonald said. “He has hit four home runs this year, so he’s got a little bit of a thump. He’s also athletic and finds a way on base.”

Jackson Hoshour (.305) went 8 for 17 with eight RBI last week, and Brayden Davidson homered in the opening frame in three of this past weekend’s four games at Louisburg.

“Up and down the lineup, we’ve got guys producing, and it seems to be a different guy each weekend,” McDonald said. “That’s something we’ve talked about. It can’t just be the same few guys every weekend. Some guy is eventually going to go into a slump, and somebody else is going to have to pick up the slack.”

This weekend, FDTC will attempt to keep its streak alive with Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders at fellow Palmetto State power, USC Sumter.

“I know Sumter is a really talented team,” McDonald said. “They play well at home. They’re well coached, and we’ll have our hands full if we went to continue our winning ways.”

