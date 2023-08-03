FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Family YMCA will host its 12th Annual Golf Classic on Sept. 22. This Four-man Captain's Choice will be held at Traces Golf Club with a tee time at noon. The cost is $275 per team.

Lunch will be served before the tournament by the Waffle House. Registration deadline is Sept. 19. For more information about the tournament and sponsorship opportunities, contact Brian New or Mike Wightman at (843)665-1234.

Proceeds benefit the Annual Campaign that keeps the YMCA available for kids and families that need the YMCA most.