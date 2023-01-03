 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FLORENCE FAMILY YMCA

Florence Family YMCA youth soccer registration under way

Florence family YMCA LOGO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Family YMCA is holding registration for preschool and youth soccer through Jan. 22. Late fees apply after that.

A player's age group will be determined by the child's age this past Sept. 1. Financial assistance available.

For preschool soccer (boys and girls age 3), the cost is $27 for members and $46 for participants and the season is on Saturdays Feb. 18 through Mach 25.

For youth soccer (boys and girls ages 4-13), cost is $42 for members and $61 for participants for the season Jan. 29 through March 25.

For more information, please call (843) 665-1234.

