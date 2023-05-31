Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Whatever breed of mascot Florence's Coastal Plain League team has been -- whether it was a RedWolf or the current Flamingo -- it has not had a winning season since 2015 (28-27).

This year's Flamingos would like to change that, and it can start with Thursday's 7 p.m. season opener at Carolina Bank Field against the Macon Bacon.

Count second-year coach Lane Harvey in after the 2022 squad finished with a 14-31 record.

"We're here just to get better at the end of the day," Harvey said. "And if we're doing our part and getting better on a daily basis, we should stack up to be a pretty good team at the end of the day. It also comes down to whether we are able to keep our main guys here for the whole time. That's the main thing about summer leagues: So much coming and going with it."

That said, Harvey is excited about this team that is in its second season as the Flamingos.

"I feel really good about this team. Winning is not all of it. But we're going to do our best to win every single game," he said. "Having many guys here already is going to be good for us. We're going to have a great opportunity to get off to a good start. That's really where you can get left behind in this league if you don't start good."

Case in point: Last year's Flamingos lost their first four games.

One particular player who wants to help change the team's fortunes is Francesco Barbieri, a spark plug on last year's team. His grand slam against Lexington County on last year's opening night was the first in-game homer at Carolina Bank Field.

"It would not only mean a lot to us, but to the town," said Barbieri, who finished last summer with four doubles, two triples, two homers and 15 RBI. "I know this is a city that loves baseball. They live, breathe and die baseball and football. And we want to be the people that bring them joy."

Harvey is excited to have him back.

"I'm sure he'll be toward the top of the lineup to begin with," he said. "But he's so versatile. I'm sure he'll be able to be moved around a little bit. He'll be a dangerous 9-hole hitter, too."

Three players from the Pee Dee will be a part of this year's Flamingo flock: North Greenville Kyler Odom (East Clarendon) is on the team while his Crusaders chase their second straight NCAA Division II championship. Francis Marion pitchers Connor Kirkley (McBee) and Josh Adams (Chesterfield, Florence-Darlington Tech) are also on Florence's roster.

"We feel good about Kyler, and they feel good about him up at North Greenville," Harvey said. "So, we'll see what he's got and see how the summer plays out."

Kirkley won three state championships at McBee and was a Morning News Baseball Player of the Year.

"This is great. My family can come and watch whenever they want, and this is also close to my college," Kirkley said. "It just feels like home."

And Adams starred this past spring for coach Preston McDonald's Stingers.

In all, Harvey is pleased with his pitching staff's depth.

"I think we've got a lot of guys in here already that I feel good about," Harvey said. "Some will only be with us for the first half, but I feel good about where we're at. A lot of them got a lot of innings during the school season, so there's an experience factor. That goes a long way in playing in a competitive league like the CPL."

Team president Mitchell Lister certainly thinks his program is already a winner in one area: Attendance.l

"We're expecting a great year," Lister said Tuesday. "Last year, we had 13 sellouts. We're trying to get to 18 this year. Thursday is opening day, and we have 17 tickets left. So, things are really going fast. This weekend will be sold out for both games, so get your tickets while you can."