Florence Motor Speedway will be NASCAR sanctioned again in 2021

Zacharias is looking to do even more this year, with a schedule release that could come as early as Friday. The new calendar features 16 racing events starting with The Icebreaker on Feb. 5-6.

“It was a staple at Myrtle Beach Speedway we started five or six years ago and it really took off,” he said. “So it would be kind of crazy to try to fix something that isn’t broken, so we’ll have that and then our season will officially kick off on Feb. 27.”

There will likely be a couple of special events added as the season progresses, but another staple of Myrtle Beach that Zacharias is bringing with him is the Southern Showdown – formally known as the Myrtle Beach Nationals which features a big car and truck show.

An outdoor monster truck show is also being planned along with a possible drift racing event.

Zacharias also said that with two NASCAR race weekends planned for Darlington, Florence Motor Speedway and Dillon Motor Speedway will be alternating local races during those events.

“I’ve worked with (DMS owner) Ron Barfield for years, and we’ve agreed this year for Florence to host during the May event and then Ron will host during the September race,” he said. “Going forward, we’ll probably just rotate those.

“It would be crazy for one of us to try to take both of them and we just want to make we can help each other out.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.