FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence native Bob Richey has coached the Furman men to their first Southern Conference tournament championship since 1980 with Monday's 88-79 win over Chattanooga.

A graduate of Florence Christian School, Richey -- who has been Furman's coach since 2017 -- led FCS to a 28-2 record and state championship his senior year. He was named SCISA's 3A State player of the year and currently holds seven school records for the Eagles.