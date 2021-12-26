Florence native, Lake View state championship football coach Bill Pate dies at 88

PINEVILLE, N.C. – Florence native, longtime Lake View High School football coach and two-time S.C. Hall of Famer William (Bill) Leonard Pate, Jr. died at Atrium Health Hospital on Friday following a brief illness at the age of 88.

Pate was born in Florence in 1933 and graduated from Lamar High School in 1952 and Clemson University in 1956.

With a high school coaching career that spanned 33 years, Pate won 187 games and four state championships. He spent 13 years on the sideline at Lake View where he led the Wild Gators to championships in 1970, ’71 and ’81.

Pate also coached at York High School and Timmonsville High School from 1966-68 and was the North-South coach in 1978 and the 1982 Shine Bowl coach.

He also served as a football and baseball assistant at Clemson in 1969 and coached Timmonsville’s American Legion baseball team to state championships in 1967 and in ’68 with the latter team finishing third in the World Series.

Pate was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996 and in the S.C. Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2016.