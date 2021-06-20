Florence native Woods named assistant at East Mississippi Community College

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to making the jump to the university level in 2015, Woods spent 12 years as the women’s basketball coach at Clinton College in Rock Hill, also serving a majority of that tenure as the college’s athletics director. Having approached the 200 mark for career wins, Woods guided the Golden Bears to five Region 10 runner-up finishes and coached three NJCAA Region 10 Players of the Year.

Throughout his previous coaching stint in the junior college ranks, Woods also served as a tournament director for the NJCAA Region 10 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments played in Fort Mill. During the summer months, he previously served as an associate director at the Nike girls’ basketball camps held annually in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Woods’ basketball coaching career began at his alma mater as a volunteer assistant men’s basketball coach at Eastern Kentucky University during the 1996-97 season. He also spent the 1999-2000 campaign working as an assistant boys’ basketball coach at Lamar High School.

Woods played collegiately for the Eastern Kentucky Colonels during the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from the Richmond-based school.