FLORENCE, S.C. − It's time to once again honor the best in athletics from Florence One Schools.

The male female athletes from each of the three high schools will be recognized at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Florence Country Club. And from those six, the overall male and female athletes of the year for Florence One Schools will then be honored.

Jazmyne Lyde and LaNorris Sellers are South Florence's female and male honorees. Darren Lloyd and Jordyn Perry are West Florence's male and female honorees. And from Wilson, Jara Davis and Zandae Butler are the female and male honorees.

The awards are based on athletic ability, sportsmanship and character away from the playing field.

Also, the winner of the Jerry Lee "Gotta Have Heart" award will be announced.

In 2000, Lee was instrumental in starting an award program in the spirit of the Rainwater Award − given from 1947-75 to the best all-around male athlete at McClenaghan (formerly Florence) High School. Lee won the Rainwater Award in 1952.

Also, the Morning News All-Sports Trophy will be awarded. The all-sports trophy is given to the Florence school that fares best in head-to-head athletic competition with the other two schools during the school year. West Florence has won in each of the previous nine school years.