MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- RIPLEY'S AQUARIUM INVITATIONAL
BOYS
TEAM RESULTS
• Carolina Forest High School 99 points
• Ashley Ridge High School 89 points
• Summerville High School 72 points
• West Florence 15 points
• Hartsville High School 12 points
• Wilson High School 11 points
• AC Flora High School 5 points
• South Florence High School 3 points
GIRLS
TEAM RESULTS
• Ashley Ridge High School 99 points
• Summerville High School 61 points
• Carolina Forest High School 50 points
• West Florence 48 points
• AC Flora High School 28 points
• Wilson High School 20 points
• Hartsville High School 2 points
• South Florence 0 points
F1S QUALIFIERS FOR STATE
• Morgan Krawiec, Wilson 2nd place in the 50 free 25.87 and 1 place in the 100 free 57.78
• Sarah Howard, West Florence 2nd place in the 200 IM 2:26.19
• Lauren Krawiec, West Florence 3rd place in the 100 free 59.22
• Riley White, West Florence 3rd place in the 100 back 1:06.30
SWIMMING CONSIDERATION CUT TIMES
• Jacob Cedilote, South Florence 50 free 26.83
• Caroline McInville, South Florence Lead off Leg (50 free) 29.79
• West Florence Medley Relay (Riley White, Lauren Krawiec, Sarah Howard, Mallory Anderson) 3rd place 2:02.20
• West Florence 200 Free Relay (Sarah Beth Bailey, Olivia Owens, Melina Krupa, ME Powers) 8th 2:02.49
• West Florence Girls 400 Free Relay (Lauren Krawiec, Riley White, Mallory Anderson, Sarah Howard) 3rd 4:02.27
• Lauren Krawiec, West Florence 3rd 200 IM 2:29.31
• ME Powers, West Florence 13th 200 IM 2:48.74 and 500 free 6:27.53
• Avery Myers, West Florence 6th 50 free 25.44
• Riley White, West Florence 2nd 100 fly 1:08.15
• Sarah Howard, West Florence 6th 100 fly 1:10.89
• Sarah Beth Bailey, West Florence 14th 100 free 1:06.35 and lead off swimming in the relay 29.95 (50 free), 11th 100 back 1:15.01
• Mallory Anderson, West Florence 6th 100 breast 1:22.49
• Wilson Girls 200 Free Relay (Morgan Krawiec, Madison Weinmann, Catherine Canfield, Lillian Lund) 2:01.60
• Grace Haughn, Wilson 11th 200 free 2:27.66
• Simon Felix, Wilson 7th 200 free 2:15.18 and 100 free 58.21