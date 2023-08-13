SHELBY, N.C. -- Florence Post 1 entered Sunday's final day of American Legion World Series Pool play with a 2-0 record.

After a 10-4 loss to New Jersey, however, Post 1's season ended because of a tie-breaker that determined which two teams from that pool reached Monday's semifinals. Post 1, New Jersey and Nebraska each ended with 2-1 records. The top two teams advancing were then decided on the tie-breaker of runs allowed.

Nebraska, which lost 3-0 Thursday to Florence but didn't allow another run, was declared the pool's champion. Then, the Florence-New Jersey winner was to take second place and advance to Monday's semifinals.

Florence (32-6), which had won 14 consecutive games before Sunday, finishes the summer as state and Southeast Regional champion.

This was Post 1's best ALWS showing, as it went 1-2 in its previous appearance in 2012. Florence has now won eight state legion crowns, and six since 2012 under coach Derick Urquhart.

On Sunday against Post 1 starting pitcher Zach Hunt, New Jersey scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Hunt didn't pitch past the first inning, and Florence used five hurlers by game's end.

In the top of the third with the bases loaded and two outs, however, Florence's Brody Cook almost tied the game with a grand slam -- only for his crushed ball to land just left of the foul pole. He then struck out.

Although Hunt struggled on the mound, he had a much better night at the plate, doubling to lead off the top of the fourth and scoring on Josh Williams' single. But New Jersey countered that with four more runs in the bottom half to lead 8-1.

Cook hit an RBI double in the fifth, followed a short time later by a two-run homer from Hunt to bring Florence within 8-4. Hunt finished 3 for 3, and Williams was 2 for 3.