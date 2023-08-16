FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1's Aydin Palmer, Brody Cook and Zach Hunt were named to the American Legion World Series' all-tournament team. The only other ALWS team to have three on all-tournament was the champion, Texas.

But that's not all. Hunt was a co-winner of ALB's Big Stick Award with 23 total bases during ALWS and regional play.

Hunt and Cook also shared ALB's Slugger Award, each with a .500 batting average (minimum 12 plate appearances) in ALWS and regional play.

Palmer set an ALWS single-game record Thursday with 14 strikeouts (Troy's Tucker Jackson eclipsed that Saturday with 15), but Palmer still holds the ALWS single-game mark for most consecutive outs by strikeout (10). And Florence is still tied the record for most strikeouts by a team in a game with 15.

And Noah Moore set the record for most single-game putouts by a catcher with 16 on Thursday.