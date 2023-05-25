Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Post 1’s goal is to win the American Legion state championship, its sixth since 2012 and eighth overall. Its legion league dominance is also well established, winning it each year since 2009.

When coach Derick Urquhart’s team opens its 2023 campaign at 7 p.m. Friday against Horry Post 111 in a preseason tournament at American Legion Field, Florence will once again work toward its goal of being in the mix at season’s end.

If that happens, Florence will have a chance to win the state title on Francis Marion University’s Cornell Field at Sparrow Stadium, site of South Carolina’s legion finals.

Several starters are back, and Post 1’s pitching depth appears to be a strength with the likes of Aydin Palmer, Tanner Hall and Zach Hunt. Palmer (Class 4A from South Florence) and Hunt (Class A from Lake View) are among the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s pitchers of the year. Hall, meanwhile, also had an impressive spring at Trinity Collegiate and signed to continue his career at the College of Charleston.

After Post 1 reached the penultimate round of last year’s state tourney, placing third, Urquhart saw depth on the mound as a priority for this summer.

“We’ve got some key pieces; we feel like we’ve got some more depth,” said Urquhart, coach of Florence’s five state championship teams since 2012. “That’s one of the things we looked at after basically running out of pitching on Day 3 (of last year’s state tourney).”

Urquhart said last summer’s strong postseason run was a pleasant surprise.

“Looking back at last year, we probably overachieved. I’m very proud of how far we came; we started 0-3 in the league last year,” Urquhart recalled. “It couldn’t have gotten much worse; we started as badly as we could.”

While Post 1 has considerable depth on the mound and in the bullpen, finding a new leadoff batter will be a work in progress after Parker Winfield did so well at that spot last year.

“This year, we don’t have a Parker Winfield-type of player with speed and the ability to bunt and hit the home run,” said Urquhart, whose team ended last summer 26-7. “We tried one guy last night in a scrimmage, and we’ll try somebody else next. We’ll kind of mix things around and see who fits.”

But last year’s No. 2 hitter, Jake Hardee, returns as does Shemar Simes. Last year’s cleanup hitter, Brody Cook, is back. Add in return players like Nick Foster, Josh Williams, Luke Miller and Collin Minshaw, along with a new player, Clemson commit Jackson Moore (of Hartsville), the offensive potential is there.

Post 1’s catchers from last year are gone, so Urquhart could consider options like Lake View’s Tucker Bass and South Florence’s Noah Moore.

And if Florence is in the mix at the end, Francis Marion’s baseball diamond awaits.

“I think that would be fun,” Urquhart said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a lot of fan support from the community if we make it that far. Francis Marion has a really nice baseball facility, so we’d love for the fans to come see us if we’re in it.”