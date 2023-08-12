FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence football coach Drew Marlowe remembers an early summer conversation he had with star linebacker Noah Moore, his defending state championship team's top returning tackler.

It was about baseball, a sport in which Moore is also a star catcher.

Moore was deciding whether to play for American Legion Baseball's Florence Post 1 or for South Florence in the new Sandlapper League.

"I told him I can't make that decision for you," Marlowe said. "It's a decision you need to make."

The Sandlapper League ended before official preseason football practice started.

But American Legion Baseball's World Series goes through Tuesday, and Post 1 is still in it at 2-0 and close to securing an appearance in Monday's semifinals. Moore chose to play for Post 1 and has already set an ALWS record for most putouts by a catcher in a single game (Thursday with 16). His father, Bruins linebacker coach Tony Moore, is also in Shelby, N.C., with the rest of the Moore family to watch the ALWS in person.

Noah Moore is among a few Post 1 baseball players who also have huge roles on area football teams. Post 1 outfielder Brody Cook, who went 2 for 2 with two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over Iowa, is a star linebacker for West Florence.

Jamarcus Williams, who hit a grand slam in the Southeast Regional for Post 1, rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season for Hannah-Pamplico's football team. Williams' father, Jimmy Williams (an H-P football assistant) is also in Shelby to watch the ALWS games in person. And Post 1 second baseman Jackson Moore (a Clemson baseball commit) is a go-to Hartsville receiver.

Marlowe and other affected football coaches, meanwhile, are happy their players are having ALWS success and want them to make memories.

Football will wait for them when the time comes.

"He made the right decision and we're very happy and are pulling for his team," Marlowe said. "When he comes to us, he'll get called up to linebacker and do just fine. I'm happy he gets to experience something like an American Legion World Series because not many do."

Football coaches often post on social media they want multi-sport players.

"We've created our belief system that we want kids to play everything. I hate coaches who want guys to focus on one thing. We want our guys to play everything," Jenerette said. "And if Brody Cook can help that team win a (World Series), go get them. We're excited for him. He's a four-year starter. If he shows up the day before (the season opener at Lexington), we still think he has a chance to play well for us."

First-year Hannah-Pamplico football coach Trey Woodberry has a unique perspective. He is not only the Raiders' athletic director and football coach, he's also the baseball coach.

"So, this is helping me both ways," Woodberry said with a laugh. "We're definitely going to miss Jamarcus while he's still playing baseball. His daddy coaches for me, and I just told them to go and enjoy it and come back when you can. Don't worry about it.

"We're not dealing with NFL players; they're making memories," he added. "It's more important for a coach for those kids to make memories. They'll be back. It's not as if he'll miss the whole season. He practiced on the first Friday and Saturday with us, as well as the Monday -- two days in a helmet and one in shoulder pads. He knows the playbook. When he comes back, he'll be fine."