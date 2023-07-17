FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 is the lower state's top seed for this week's American Legion state tournament and will play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Legion Field against Sumter or Camden.

Can coach Derick Urquhart's squad capture its sixth state championship since 2012 when the bracket ends Sunday at Francis Marion's Cornell Field at Sparrow Stadium? If so, it will happen in a familiar setting.

Sort of.

Although the state tournament's final games are also in Florence, Post 1 has yet to play at Sparrow Stadium.

"(Sparrow Stadium) will be as unfamiliar to us as the other teams coming in," said Urquhart, whose team won its most recent state title in 2021 at Columbia's Segra Park. "As far as an advantage, hopefully we'll have good community support for the games and that can create a home-field advantage."

Urquhart talked more about the benefits of a much shorter commute.

"We can sleep in our own beds," he said. "The past couple of years, we had to drive to Columbia for three or four days in a row. That was not pleasant. Now, it will be good to sleep in a little bit and get some rest."

Post 1, already champion of its league and the Pee Dee Regional, is 22-5. Florence's pitching has been dominant with the likes of Aydin Palmer, Zack Hunt and Tanner Hall.

"We're not going to change anything in that approach," Urquhart said. "We'll still try to do match-up pitching. And Dylan Wiegel has been fantastic out of the bullpen, whether he has been in short- or long-term relief. He's our go-to. Our closer has been by committee."

But Post 1's team's hitting has been inconsistent at times. When the Pee Dee Regional's final game was halted by rain, Post 1 trailed Charleston 1-0 in the fifth inning. That game was never able to resume, and Florence was declared the regional champ.

"I don't think there's an on/off switch at this point. We just have to work on repetitions in the cage before games," Urquhart said. "The thorn in our side has been pop-ups. Too many guys are having that type of swing, and they need to adjust and get more quality at-bats for line drives and ground balls. When we're in a rut and our team is not swinging the bat, it's because we're popping everything up."

The memory Urquhart would rather his team keep is its earlier regional win against Charleston -- a 9-4 decision.

"Whatever we did in that game, we need to copy it for the rest of this week," Urquhart said. "Hopefully, we're not going to have to ask the offense to score double digits. But we need timely hitting."

When Post 1 has success at the plate, it's often because of players like Shemar Simes, Nick Foster, Collin Minshew and Brody Cook.

Urquhart hopes his team can shine at the plate during the tourney's final games Friday through Sunday at Sparrow. Sunday's finals of the double-elimination tourney start at 1 p.m. The "if-necessary" game is later that day at 4:30.

Then, there is an all-star game that night at Sparrow that starts at 7:30. Six Post 1 players were chosen for that (Hunt, Hall, Palmer, Cook, Minshew, Simes).