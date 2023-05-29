Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In the grand scheme of things, Florence Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart took Friday's 4-2 loss to Horry in stride.

After all, it's early in the season. So early, this is all part of a preseason tournament.

But Urquhart was happy with what he saw during Monday's 12-1 preseason win over Sumter Post 15.

Florence led 6-0 after the second inning and never looked back.

"I think our approach was better. We came out attacking the baseball," Urquhart said. "We went backside a lot in practice today. We saw a lot of offspeed the other night and we were chasing it trying to pull everything against Horry.

"Today, we kind of relaxed a little bit more and just had a better offensive approach and better mental state at each at-bat," he added.

Post 1's Nick Foster went 3 for 3 with three RBI, two of which came on a two-run homer. And Brody Cook went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Winning pitcher Zane Davis, meanwhile, struck out seven batters during his 3 2/3 innings.

Foster's two-run blast was in the first inning. Then, a Noah Moore double made it 3-0. Foster added an RBI single in the fourth, and Post 1 increased its lead to 6-0 with run-scoring hits by Cook and Shemar Simes.

Cook's other RBI single made it 7-0 in the fourth, and Collin Minshew scored in the fifth on K.J. Hughes' sacrifice fly.

After Post 15 got on the board with a homer in the top of the sixth, Florence closed it out in the bottom half. Foster and Kason Herlong singled, and Cook reached on an error to load the bases.

Tucker Bass grounded into a fielder's choice and it became 9-1. Minshew's RBI single was followed by Hughes' two run hit which ended the game.

"We're still trying to get to know everybody, and that's why today was a good day because everybody on offense got in the lineup. We tried to get in as many guys as we can," Urquhart said. "Technically, we want to win, but this is still a preseason tournament game. We'd like to see what we've got on the mound and in the field."

As players get more into the proverbial swing of things, making lineups each night could become difficult as players find their strides.

"The guys who are hot will stay in the lineup, and the guys who are cold will have to work their way back in," Urquhart said.