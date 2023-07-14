FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence Post 1 advances to next week's American Legion state tournament after it was decided Friday's rain-delayed game between Post 1 and Charleston Post 147 won't continue.

The tourney starts Tuesday, and the first two days are at team sites. Then, Friday through Sunday's remaining games will be finished at Francis Marion University's Cornell Field at Sparrow Stadium.

Charleston, which would have had to win twice Saturday to win this regional, led 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth in Game 1 at the time of Friday's game stoppage.

On Friday, Charleston took its 1-0 lead behind an unearned run scored following a previous weather delay. In the top of the third with two on and no one out, heavy rain forced the two squads off the field for a little over half an hour.

When play resumed, a double steal by Post 147 put two runners in scoring position with no outs. Florence starter Zach Hunt was able to minimize the damage though as a Matt Smith sacrifice fly proved to be the only scoring play for Charleston that inning.

Hunt allowed just one hit with six strikeouts and did not give up an earned run.

However, Post 1's offense was not able to push anything across against Post 147 starter Jason Ward. Florence managed just three singles against the right-hander in four frames while stranding five base runners − four in scoring position.

Jackson Moore, Hunt and Jamarcus Williams had the singles for Post 1.