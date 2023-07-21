FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 made a spectacular defensive play to keep Rock Hill from taking a late lead. More than that, it set the tone for Zach Hunt's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth that gave coach Derick Urquhart's team a 3-2 victory in Friday's winner's-bracket game of the South Carolina American Legion state tournament on Cornell Field at Sparrow Stadium.

Florence's next game in the double-elimination tournament can be for its sixth state championship since 2012 under Urquhart. If the undetermined opponent wins that Sunday game, another will be played that day to decide the state champ.

Florence had a prime, second-inning opportunity to take Friday's first lead with runners at first and second with no outs. But after Noah Moore grounded to Rock Hill third baseman Michael Gibson, he stepped on third and then threw to first for a double play to sap Post 1's momentum at the time.

In the top of the third, Rock Hill built on its own momentum after Cooper Parks singled and Ethan Wilson doubled. After Parks scored on a wild pitch, Ryley Stout's RBI hit gave Rock Hill a 2-0 advantage.

Florence then responded when Jamarcus Williams walked to start the bottom of the third. He then reached second and third on wild pitches before scoring on Collin Minshew's single to right on Parks, also Rock Hill's starting pitcher. Minshew then got picked off at second before Nick Foster's double and Rock Hill escaped with no further damage.

In the fourth, however, Florence tied it against Rock Hill relief pitcher Tyler Champagne. Moore and Josh Williams drew walks before Moore scored on Minshew's bloop single to knot the score at 2.

Rock Hill threatened again in the fifth, but Florence made the tournament's most clutch defensive play to this point. After Gibson walked, teammate Josh Jackson ripped a double to left.

In turn, Florence left fielder Brody Cook retrieved the ball and ripped it back to Foster at third. Then, Foster ripped the next throw to Post 1 catcher Noah Moore, who tagged Gibson at the plate for the first out. Winning pitcher Tanner Hall induced a groundout and then struck out the next to escape.

Thgen, in the bottom of the fifth against another Rock Hill reliever, Michael Gibson, Foster doubled to right center to set up Hunt's heroics.

After Florence took the lead, relief pitcher Dylan Wiegel took over from there and earned the save.